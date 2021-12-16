Watch: B. Scott Exclusively Reveals Angela Simmons and Monyetta Shaw Are Filming for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' on 'The Real' [Video]

Not only did B. Scott talk about their full-circle moment on Wednesday’s episode of ‘The Real,’ but you already know they couldn’t leave without spilling a little tea!

If you recall, we here at lovebscott.com exclusively revealed that Sanya Richards-Ross and Rozina Negusei were set to join Season 14.

During their chat, B. Scott exclusively told hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Baillon, and guest host Cynthia Bailey that Angela Simmons and Monyetta Shaw have been filming for ‘RHOA’ — but there’s a catch!

