Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Concludes: ‘I Don’t Know When I’m Going to Perform Again’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Adele wrapped up her final “Weekends with Adele” show for her Las Vegas residency Saturday night … giving quite the emotional farewell speech to the crowd.

The British singer, 36, recalled the start of her stint in Sin City as ‘f****** rocky’ and described 2022 which saw her cancel gigs less than 24 hours before the first show, as the ‘worst year of her life’.

Her entire 24-date residency was scrapped at the 11th hour after claims that half her team had Covid and they ‘ran out of time’ for the show to be ready.

On stage on Saturday night, Adele chugged a glass of wine and told the huge audience of 5K fans, in a clip shared to X: ‘I am so sad that this residency is over and I am so glad That it happened I really really am,’

‘It got off to such a f****** rocky rocky way, it was one of the worst year’s of my life. I was being punched around, it was horrible and I was told it was career suicide and Vegas would never forgive me for [cancelling] so last minute’.

Choking back tears she continued: ‘But we were talking as a team team earlier, That’s when I first started crying, had I done that show I cancelled, I certainly wouldn’t be standing her tonight doing my 100 show here’.

She went on: ‘If something doesn’t feel right to you, in anything, don’t f****** do it it doesn’t matter what, and I am talking about gut instinct, if something doesn’t feel right don’t do it’.

‘I am bursting with pride and I am so proud of myself and so proud of my team, the band, my fans I’m so thankful to Vegas for giving me that second chance’.

Following her speech she made her way into the audience where she embraced Rich, 43, after finally confirming their engagement in August, and her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, 50.

via: Daily Mail

