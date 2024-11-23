Exclusive: ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Mid-Season 9 Trailer Has Arrived — And It’s Messy! [Video]

BY: Denver Sean Published 6 hours ago

For those of you missing all the fun down in Miami at Bravo’s Fan Fest this weekend, we here at lovebscott.com have a special treat for you!

’The Real Housewives of Potomac’ mid-season 9 trailer has arrived and we have your first look.

If you thought these ladies were messy before — just wait until puppies get involved!

Still to come this season —

Stacey and TJ discuss the possibility of seeing other people

The ladies and their men (or whoever was available) get together for some group fun — at least, it looks like fun before Jaqueline Blake comes for Karen’s “eight citations.”

We get a deeper look into Kierna’s relationship with Greg.

Mia, Inc, and Gordon’s triangle of confusion gets even more confusing. Is it time for a “Mia Intervention?” We think so.

PUPPIES!! (and a bunch of sh*t — literally)

Get into ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ mid-season 9 trailer exclusively via lovebscott.com below.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock!