Lil Wayne Responds to Kendrick Lamar Verse About Him: ‘WTF I Do?’

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

A Kendrick Lamar verse on his surprise album GNX has reopened old wounds.

On the track “wacced out murals” when K.DOT raps:

“I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down. …

“Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me. All these n—– agitated, I’m just glad it’s on they faces.”

Since Super Bowl 59 is being held in Lil Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans, he clearly seemed to think he would picked to headline the halftime show. It was announced in September that the NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation instead went with Lamar as the main act.

Lil Wayne was upset by the decision, saying in a video posted on Instagram it “broke” him and he was “just trying to put myself back together.”

As “wacced out murals” began to make its rounds on social media after the surprise GNX drop on Friday, Weezy showed his awareness of the song and promptly responded on X.

“Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head,” he wrote before teasing that he may give an official response on wax.

“Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all,” Weezy continued. “No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

