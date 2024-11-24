Home > NEWS

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland Pop Out For Michelle Williams’ Broadway Debut

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

Broadway just got a special Destiny’s Child reunion.

On Friday (Nov.22), former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams debuted in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her. As expected her groupmates Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland were in tow, showing their full support. Williams is playing the character of Viola Van Horn. The musical is inspired by the 1992 film of the same name. It stars industry heavyweights like Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis.

This isn’t the first time Michelle Williams starred in a Broadway production. Williams replaced Toni Braxton in Aida in 2003, making it her first theatre debut. Since then Michelle has starred in several Broadway productions —including The Colored Purple, Chicago (2009-2010), What My Husband Doesn’t Know (2011), Fela! (2013), and Jesus Christ Superstar (2014). On Saturday (Nov.23), Bey shared the moment with her followers via an Instagram reel post.

