Cher Reveals The One Man Who ‘Left’ Her After Being ‘Madly In Love’ With Him

Howard Stern asked Cher, before she opened up about the one man who did: “Who would ever leave you?”

Cher almost didn’t believe in life after love.

The 78-year-old icon was promoting her new book Cher: The Memoir on The Howard Stern Show on Thursday, where she revealed the one celebrity who left her broken hearted.

Stern asked if guys “expect fabulous sex because you’re Cher,” and she answered, “Yes, and they get it.”

He then asked how she could tell, to which Cher replied, “You could tell by the reaction.” That then prompted Stern to ask, “Who would ever leave you?”

“Few men, few men,” she said, before revealing, “Look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer and he left.”

The singer and actress dated the Top Gun actor dated for two years between 1982 and 1984.

The pair had a 13-year age gap, which was a cause of contention at that time in Hollywood. It was also around the time Kilmer was making his big-screen debut in 1984’s Top Secret.

“Sometimes you’re only meant to stay with someone so long,” Cher told Stern when asked why Kilmer left, adding, “He was really young.”

In an interview with Daily Mail back in 2018, Cher opened up about her relationship with Kilmer a bit more, telling the publication that, “When we kissed, I thought my head would shoot right off my body.”

Then in 2021, she opened up in more detail about the relationship to PEOPLE.

“I met him at a birthday party my friend was having for me. She said, ‘I invited this guy and I think either you or my friend who’s an editor will like him,'” Cher recalled.

“We became friends because we laughed at the same things constantly. He would sleep over and it was just a friendship [at first.] That took a long time. Well, I guess not really a long time,” she said.

She told the publication at the time that Kilmer was “like nobody I’ve ever known.”

Cher: The Memoir: Part One of a Two-Part Memoir from the Iconic Artist and Actor is available now.

