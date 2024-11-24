Home > NEWS

Report: Patrick Mahomes Fined $14,000 for ‘Violent Gesture’ While Celebrating Touchdown [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Patrick Mahomes got a big penalty for a game, but not for a play … as far as the refs were concerned, it was way more ominous.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was one of the latest to use his arms in the fashion to celebrate a touchdown, and it affected his wallet.

The NFL Network reports that Mahomes was fined over $14,000 for what the league is calling a “violent gesture.”

Many players have been hit with penalties and fines because they would use the celebration, albeit innocently, on first downs.

Last month, the league had grown “concerned” about the amount of “gun-related” celebrations, causing them to come up with stricter penalties for it.

According to Spotrac, the NFL has handed out 17 fines for “obscene gestures” this season – there were no such fines in 2023.

“[The rule] has been in the books for years, and it hasn’t really surfaced… haven’t really noticed it that much until this year,” one league executive said to CBS Sports last month. “Now it’s almost an epidemic of them.”

“We don’t think it’s appropriate.… It sends the wrong message,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell added at the time.

Mahomes was fined $50,000 last year for “verbally abusing” an official.

