Judge Considering Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Third Request for Bail

Sean “Diddy” Combs returned to court Friday after renewing his push to be released on $50 million bail as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges – but the judge made no decision and asked both sides to submit documents by Monday.

Following nearly two hours of arguments, Judge Arun Subramanian said he would issue a decision regarding the bail petition next week. He ordered both sides to submit letters by noon on Monday to lay out what type of communication Combs is permitted to engage in after prosecutors alleged that he had tried to influence the potential jury pool and tamper with witnesses.

Combs had been in federal custody since his arrest in September. His trial on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and prostitution-related charges is set to begin next spring. He has pleaded not guilty.

It was Combs’ third attempt before a federal judge to seek bail after two other judges found there were no conditions that alleviated concerns Combs was engaging in alleged witness tampering and posed a danger to women.

The judge pressed prosecutors to explain why Combs’ $50 million bond proposal, including private security to monitor his phone calls and computer usage, was not enough for his release.

Prosecutor Christine Slavik alleged Combs has not followed rules at the federal jail, so there was no reason to believe he would follow rules outside of it.

She said Combs used at least eight other inmates’ identification numbers, engaged in three-way calling, and used unauthorized messaging from inside the jail.

“The defendant here has demonstrated either he cannot, or he will not follow rules. The defendant, simply put, cannot be trusted,” Slavik said in court.

Slavik claimed Combs violated the judge’s order limiting public statements and said Combs admitted it in one message. She quoted Combs as having said he wanted to “reach for this jury. I just need one [jurror].”

He also hasn’t followed his lawyers’ own instructions, she said.

In another exchange from jail related to a social media post from Combs’ family to honor his birthday, the prosecutor said that Combs is told by someone, “The lawyers say we shouldn’t do it.”

Combs replied, according to Slavik, “I don’t care. It’s my birthday.”

Attorneys for Combs proposed home detention with private security who would monitor him at all times. His lawyers said security would be more restrictive than federal custody in deciding who Combs could be in contact with.

The judge said Combs’ mansion with a private boat dock in Miami is “not going to work.” Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, countered that Combs has a three-bedroom apartment in Manhattan he could stay at.

