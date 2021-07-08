Wale Reveals That He’s ‘Extremely Sick’ And Will Be Taking A Social Media Hiatus [Photo]





Wale, who built his career on his social media presence, has announced that he’s taking a break from posting and perusing as usual as the result of an unknown illness on Instagram.

via: Hot97

The news comes following the rapper teases his upcoming album Folarin 2, which was supposed to arrive this summer but may be delayed due to him being sick.

He shared via his Instagram story, “I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday,” revealed Wale. “I’ve missed many calls and texts.. Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this shit ain’t slight… Soon as I can come back strong I’ll be back strong. As for now management will run my socials. Much love, see y’all soon.”

We’ll keep Wale in our thoughts and prayers during this time.