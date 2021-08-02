Waka Flocka Flame And Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out [Photos]

Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera may have called it quits.

via: AceShowbiz

Celebrating Tammy who turned 35 years old on Friday, July 30, the “No Hands” hitmaker uploaded a hot picture of the birthday girl wearing a fiery dress on his account. The message was all love, but he seemingly hinted that they’re no longer together.

“With the whole world ahead of you and I don’t see life slowing down no time soon. Happy 35th luv ??” so the rapper, who is also 35 years old, captioned the snap of Tammy. He then added, “Be free Be Happy and live today to the fullest #happybirthdayTamBlam.”

Fuelling the split speculation, Tammy sent a similarly cryptic message on Waka’s birthday a few months earlier. “Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MF N***A!!” the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star wrote on her Instagram account alongside a picture of her and her husband matching in black outfits.

She continued in the caption of the May 31 post, “Waka no matter where we go in life, What we do, Who we are with… YOUR BACK I WILL ALWAYS HAVE!! That’s on my soul! But you know that already I LOVE YOU!!!”

Fans have since weighed in on the meaning behind Waka’s birthday shout-out to Tammy. “I mean the ‘be free’ and ‘no matter who we’re with’ sounds like two ppl who aren’t together anymore,” one speculated.

Another similarly opined, ” ‘No matter who we are with… ‘ sounds like a pretty good indicator.” Not surprised, a third one commented, “He probably got tired of her not doing s**t. The oldest story.” Someone additionally claimed, “Yeah I hear she’s moved on already but who knows.”

Some others, however, begged to differ. Believing that people read too much into the lines, one stated, “This doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not together.” Another agreed as saying, “Y’all be reading to deeply into stuff. This doesn’t prove a split.” Another wondered, “How y’all get they split from these post, stop reading into everything.”

Waka and Tammy got married on May 25, 2014. They don’t have a child together, but the “O Let’s Do It” emcee has been raising her daughter Charlie, who was born on July 1, 2005 from a previous relationship, as his own.

Neither of the two have confirmed or denied the rumors as of yet.