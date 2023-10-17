Waka Flocka Flame Endorses Former President Donald Trump [Photos]

Waka Flocka Flame’s Donald Trump message has sparked a debate online.

via: Vibe

On Monday morning (Oct. 16) the southern rap representative posted an endorsement for Trump’s pending presidential campaign on X.

“TRUMP2024,” wrote the 37-year-old.

TRUMP2024 — Waka Flocka Flame ? (@WakaFlocka) October 16, 2023

Later the same day, a platform described as “The Official War Room account of the 2024 Trump campaign” uploaded a graphic acknowledging the “Grove St. Party” rapper’s approval. The image features the two men side-by-side with the United States flag in the background.

The upload features a note confirming to be paid for by the Trump campaign.

This is not the musician’s first time publicly supporting Trump. According to REVOLT, in 2020 the “Hard In Da Paint” performer suggested Trump was a better leader than former President Barack Obama. Commenting on a video of Obama, Waka Flocka Flame wrote “Guess I’m a clown,” replying to a person who wrote, “People who really think Trump is a better President than Obama [are clowns].”

He followed up the comment explaining, “There are two types of people in this world: Those who resist change in favor of nostalgia and those who move with the times and create a better future.”

In 2021, Waka Flocka Flame accepted a lifetime achievement award from Donald Trump, who set the honor in motion while still in office, according to NME. He was recognized for philanthropy and his work volunteering with the Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny Outreach.

“I gotta thank my pastor/big sister Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw for teaching and guiding me on this journey God got us on I’m just honored,” wrote the reality television star sharing his medal. “S/O to my president!!!”

In the past, Waka Flocka Flame has also publicly denounced Donald Trump, speaking out about his politics and even wiping his rear end with a Trump jersey on stage.