Vogue’s tribute to the musical “Hairspray,” featuring supermodel Gigi Hadid, has come under fire for its noticeable absence of plus-size representation. The fashion spread, intended to celebrate the beloved show, recreates “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” However, the publication has sparked conversations about body inclusivity in the fashion industry and is now facing backlash on social media.

“Hairspray” is a Tony Award-winning musical that premiered on Broadway in 2002. The production is set in 1962 Baltimore, and follows Tracy Turnblad, a plus-sized teenager who dreams of dancing on “The Corny Collins Show.” After landing a spot on the show, Tracy becomes an overnight sensation and uses her newfound fame to advocate for racial integration on the television program.

Vogue’s recreated version of the musical’s “You Can’t Stop the Beat” looks much different than any film or broadway performance of the song. The drama has netizens sounding off, and they are slamming Vogue for excluding plus-size folks in the campaign.

Vogue’s ‘Hairspray’ homage caused a frenzy.

Vogue has seemingly missed the mark with their “Hairspray” homage, prompting backlash from readers. The video, titled “Gigi Can’t Stop the Beat,” sees Hadid performing the musical’s finale number alongside Laverne Cox, Cole Escola, and Marc Jacobs. However, netizens argue that the production misses the mark by not featuring any plus-sized individuals. Folks suggest that the move undermines the original narrative of “Hairspray,” which centers on themes of body positivity.

“Vogue making a Hairspray video, but not including a single fat person even though the main character is plus-sized is literally related to the plot of the story. We know you hate us, but can you make it less obvious?” an X user tweeted. Another wrote, “May Vogue never know peace for not casting a single fat person in a HAIRSPRAY TRIBUTE!”

While Vogue has not yet responded to the criticism, the move has prompted serious conversations. The controversy underscores ongoing debates about representation and inclusivity in fashion and media, especially when it comes to marginalized communities.

Tracy Turnblad was previously portrayed by plus-sized women.

The backlash surrounding Vogue’s choices for their ‘Hairspray’ homage is warranted, as the musical has always featured a plus-size actress in the lead role. The journey began with Ricki Lake, who originated the role of Tracy Turnblad in John Waters’ 1988 film “Hairspray.” Marissa Jaret Winokur brought Tracy to life in the original Broadway production of “Hairspray” in 2002. Her performance earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

The role was later filled by Carly Jibson, Shannon Durig, and Leanne Jones – before Nikki Blonsky took over for the 2007 film adaptation. Blonsky’s portrayal earned her two Critics’ Choice Awards and a Golden Globe nomination. However, the actress was later involved in a controversy of her own.

In July 2008, Blonsky was involved in a physical altercation at the Providenciales International Airport in Turks and Caicos. The incident occurred between Blonsky’s family and the family of Bianca Golden, a former contestant on “America’s Next Top Model.” Both women faced assault charges that were ultimately dropped. However, Blonsky was also accused of hurling racial slurs during the incident, according to The Daily Dot.

