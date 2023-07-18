Gigi Hadid Arrested for Marijuana Possession on the Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid, it seems, ran into trouble with the customs officers after she was reportedly charged with the possession of drugs.

via: Rolling Stone

After Hadid and a friend arrived in the Cayman Islands via private plane, officials searched their luggage and found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their possession, according to local outlet Cayman Marl Road. The supermodel and her friend were arrested on “suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja,” the outlet reports. They were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center, where they were eventually released on bail.

During a July 12 court appearance, Hadid and her friend pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000. They are not facing any additional charges.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” her rep said in a statement to E! News. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

Hadid’s rep did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

The model seems to have moved on from the incident unscathed, posting a slew of photos from her vacation on social media.