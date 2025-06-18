Home > NEWS

Anne Burrell, Food Network Host and Celebrity Chef, Dead at 55

BY: LBS STAFF

Published 5 hours ago

“Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal,” her family said in a statement.

Food Network star Anne Burrell is dead at the age of 55.

The culinary personality, who made a name for herself thanks to her impressive cuisine, TV presence and spiked blonde hair, died Tuesday, June 17 at her home in Brooklyn, New York, according to PEOPLE.

Advertisement

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family told the outlet in a statement.

“Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

She’s survived by husband Stuart Claxton (above). The two tied the knot in 2021; they had no children, though she was stepmom to Claxton’s son Javier.

Advertisement

Per TMZ, she was found unresponsive at her home this morning. No additional details about her death have been revealed, though she had been active on social media in the week leading up to her passing.

Last week, she posted about taking improv classes at The Second City in New York, as well as attending a dinner hosted by fellow chef Elizabeth Falkner at SoHo House. Her final post was just four days ago, showing her walking around her neighborhood and running into local personality, The Green Lady of Brooklyn (above).

Earlier this month, she also attended a number of events in Florida (pictured below), thanks to her partnership with CareRite Centers and their Signature Culinary Excellence program. Per a press release, the project’s mission is to “elevate the standard of dining in healthcare with meals that are, as Anne proudly puts it, ‘good for the soul.'”

Advertisement

After attending the Culinary Institute of America in the ’90s, Burrell continued her training in Italy.

She began working in restaurants and for Mario Batalli, who landed her a gig on Iron Chef America. From there, she launched her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, on Food Network and, in 2010, began to host the network’s Worst Cooks In America.

She also hosted the spinoff series, Worst Cooks In America: Celebrity Edition though she was MIA for the most recent season, which finished airing back in February. It was the first season without her, with Antonia Lofaso and Jeff Mauro stepping in as cohosts.

Advertisement

via: TooFab

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Queer person Pride parade
HUMAN INTEREST

The Percentage of LGBTQIA+ Folks in America Is Higher Than You Think

By: DM
NEWS

Savannah Chrisley Addresses Claims That Julie Chrisley Faked Breast Cancer to ‘Avoid Court Proceedings’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
Heidi Klum Tim Gunn
FASHION / BEAUTY

No Invite, No Thank You: Tim Gunn Speaks Candidly About ‘Project Runway’ Departure

By: DM
Black people living
LIFESTYLE

All About Us Fest Brings Black Joy to Jersey City for Juneteenth

By: DM
NEWS

Tyler Perry Sued for Sexual Assault and Harassment by ‘The Oval’ Actor

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Eric Dane Details First Sign of ALS & How He’s Remained ‘Very Hopeful’ Amid Battle

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Janelle Brown Responds to Speculation About Her Sexuality After Kody Brown Split

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Rebel Wilson Reveals ‘Freak Accident’ That Nearly Left Her ‘Permanently Disfigured’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
ways to celebrate Juneteenth
LIFESTYLE

Red, Black & Unbothered: 5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth with Soul

By: Kara Johnson
No Kings Protest
HUMAN INTEREST

Nationwide ‘No Kings’ Protests Overshadow Donald Trump’s 79th Birthday

By: DM