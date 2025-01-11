Say What Now? Ricki Lake Resurfaces Moment Medium Tyler Henry Appeared to Predict House Fire: He ‘Called It’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 39 mins ago

“Guys, he SAW the fire,” wrote the actress, who had her Malibu home destroyed in this week’s Palisades fire, next to a video from her October appearance on Henry’s Netflix series.

Just days after her Malibu home was burned down by the devastating Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles, Ricki Lake is reflecting on the moment medium Tyler Henry appeared to predict she’d lose her home in a fire — which now, in hindsight, is chill-inducing.

On Saturday morning, the actress shared a post on Instagram that featured a clip from her appearance on Henry’s Netflix series, Live From the Other Side with Tyler Henry, in October, in which the Hollywood medium told her he “saw” a house fire and “loss of material objects.”

Nearly three months later, Lake and her husband Ross Burningham’s “dream home” was destroyed.

“There might end up being a coincidence where not only do we lose something … Trying to think how to articulate this without it sounding concerning,” Henry, 28, tells Lake, 56, and her husband in the clip.

“I think this may have already happened. If there was a loss of material objects from both fire and water — and water though — that’s the kind of weird distinction. It’s two separate things,” he continued,

“So we’re going to end up finding that there’s a story where, like, there was a house fire or something along those lines,” he added to a seemingly concerned Lake.

In the caption of her post, Lake expressed her shock and awe that Henry seemingly “saw” that her house was going to be destroyed due to a fire.

“The great @tylerhenrymedium called it!” she wrote. “Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024 Ross and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire.?The show is on @netflix. I urge you to watch it. #livefromtheothersidewithtylerhenry Omg.”

“Praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare, including my new friend, @tylerhenrymedium and @rachaelharris whose homes I hear may be at risk. ??????,” she added.

On Saturday, Henry took to his Instagram Stories to share an update on his well-being and the state of his home. “Update: we are okay. Our house still stands. I’m devastated for my friends and community. I have no words,” he wrote. “This is the second fire that has stopped to our back door. Fundraising efforts to come in the following days. I am so sorry.”

Lake’s post comes after she shared the tragic news on Wednesday she lost her home in the Palisades fire.

“It’s all gone. ? I can’t believe I am typing these words,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing that despite a “valiant and brave effort” from one of their friends, she and Burningham “lost our dream home.”

“This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together,” she continued, alongside a slideshow of photos of the house before the fire.

“We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second,” she wrote. “I shared our sunset ? views almost daily with all of you. This loss is immeasurable. It’s the spot where we got married 3 years ago. I grief along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event.”

After sending her prayers to her neighbors, friends, community, animals and first responders, she promised to share more soon about how she and her husband escaped with her dog Dolly “and not much else.”

“For now I grieve. ???,” her post concluded.

The next day, Lake recalled her heartbreaking attempt to save her and her husband’s home. In two Instagram posts, the Hairspray actress detailed the “day we lost our home,” chronicling her and Burningham’s valiant “efforts” to save the house, before they “finally surrendered” and it was ultimately destroyed.

“No doubt had we stayed, we would not have survived,” she wrote in part.

As of Saturday morning, per CNN, multiple active wildfires — including the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire, the Hurst fire, and the Lidia fire — have led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, as hundreds of thousands are without power. It’s been reported that at least 11 people have been killed, and nearly 10,000 structures have been destroyed. According to CNN, citing CalFire, the Palisades and Eaton fires are among the five most destructive in California history.

In addition to Lake, Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Cameron Mathison, Billy Crystal, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Farris, and more stars have lost their homes, while others have taken to social media to reveal they’ve evacuated their neighborhoods.

via: TooFab

