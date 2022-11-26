Vivica A. Fox Rips Kanye West for Using Her in Campaign Announcement [Photo + Video]

Ye, also known as Kanye West, released videos for his 2024 presidential campaign, along with the hashtag #YE24, on Thursday.

In the video, which Ye posted to Twitter earlier this week, Vivica can be heard criticizing West.

“Yo, Kanye. Eff you. And I mean that with everything inside of me,” she says in the video. “You got to cancel him. And I know we not trying to be in a cancel culture but we got to hit him in his pockets now. Because he, obviously, doesn’t care about the African-American culture.”

Fox took to Twitter on Friday to blast Ye for using her in the clip.

“Now dawling if you gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate! I was not happy with you 5 saying George Floyd wasn’t murdered, but THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play that game,” Fox wrote.

Now dawling if u gonna use a clip featuring me it should be accurate! I was not happy with you 4 saying George Floyd wasn't murdered, but hey THANKS 4 watching my @foxsoultv show #CocktailsWithQueens & know 2 Can Play That Game! ? https://t.co/gGk5LWZwxo — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) November 25, 2022

Earlier this week, Kanye took to Twitter to share a video recapping his visit to Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate, confirming that he asked the former president to be his running mate in 2024.

Ye previously announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday, writing, “What you guys think [Trump’s] response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?”

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video posted on Thursday. “I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard.”

