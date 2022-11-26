Drake Gifts DJ Khaled Four High-Tech Toilets on His Birthday [Video]

Drake has earned DJ Khaled‘s public gratitude after gifting him a set of high-end toilets which were on the producer’s home improvement wish list.

via: AceShowbiz

Drake gave a special yet unusual surprise to his pal DJ Khaled. To celebrate the latter’s birthday, the Canadian rap star sent him the four TOTO toilet bowls, which cost around $6000.

According to Rap-Up, the luxurious “Neorest” ceramic bowls have features like “a remote control, heated seat with temperature control, air deodorizer, night light and a tornado flush system.” Elated by the gift, DJ Khaled showed them off through an Instagram video.

“This is not no regular toilet bowl,” the DJ, who turned 47 on Saturday, November 26, said in the clip. “If you ever been to Drake’s house, his toilet bowls are incredible.”

DJ Khaled then expressed his gratitude for the generous gifts, noting that it was something he and his wife had on their wish lists. “He went and got the best of the best,” the record producer said of his “Staying Alive” collaborator. “This is the most amazing toilet bowl I ever seen in my life.”

In the caption of the post, DJ Khaled raved, “@champagnepapi real talk – my Queen and I been wanting this for our house!! thank u my brother!! Nahhh this No regular toilet, this that TOTO!” He added, “Same model as the ones in the embassy I LIKE WHAT DRAKE LIKE!! Love brother!! Thank you for the gift.”

“PS don’t forget the other ting we talked about – remember Chef Melissa and Nicole were witnesses when U said it’s a done deal,” the birthday musician continued. “I love u brother! U my brother forever!”