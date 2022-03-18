Vivica A. Fox & LisaRaye Comment On Stevie J Seemingly Getting Oral Sex During Video Interview: "Corny" & "Thirsty" [Video]

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J went viral this week for seemingly received oral sex during a video interview.

via: Hot97

During the interview, you can seemingly hear Stevie J ask a woman in the background to perform oral sex on him as he is laying topless in the bed. He also flirts with the interviewer throughout the interview.

Vivica A. Fox and LisaRaye host of Cocktails with Queens, called him “corny” and “thirsty.” LisaRaye says, “thirsty! Thirsty ass. I get that you want to do the cray-cray and the play-play but that’s just disrespectful to the young lady, that just shows that you have no respect. And for the interviewer, she tried to play it off but I’m sure she was like, ‘What the hell!?’”

Take a look below.

Elsewhere during the same interview, Stevie J called the interviewer a “slutbag” after she asked about his son, saying that she thought he was cute. She immediately defended herself and even told Stevie that she was a virgin, but he continued to shame her.