New Mom Eve Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy Wilde: 'This Is Heaven' [Video]

Motherhood looks great on Eve.

On Friday morning, the 43-year-old rapper, who welcomed her first baby, son Wilde Wolf, with husband Maximillion Cooper last month, shared an adorable video to her Instagram Story of the newborn sleeping on her chest.

“Wilde, my precious baby,” she says while zooming in on the little boy. “This is heaven. This is heaven right here.”

The rare close-up of baby Wilde comes nearly one month after she announced his birth on Instagram.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 ?,” Eve wrote alongside a photo of her son, swaddled and sleeping in a Moses basket. “Words can’t describe this feeling ???.”

Sharing the same photo to his Instagram, Cooper said, “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

In November, Eve announced the exciting news that she and Cooper were expecting their first baby together in February.

The “Who’s That Girl?” singer shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ?? You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” Eve captioned her post.

Reposting the same images to his page, Cooper, 49, wrote, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ??”

Eve married the British entrepreneur in June 2014 after four years of dating, and she is a stepmom to Cooper’s four teenage children — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 16, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.