Soulja Boy Calls Out Pete Davidson Over Alleged Texts About Kim: ‘Can’t Nobody Talk to Ye Like That But Me N***a’ [Photo + Video]

Soulja Boy is coming to Kanye West’s defense amid the latter’s drama with ex Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

via: Complex

Even though they haven’t always been on good terms, Soulja Boy is supporting Kanye West and calling out Pete Davidson for his alleged texts about Kim Kardashian.

Soulja was on Instagram Live when he addressed Davidson directly, saying no one can talk to Kanye like that—except for him.

Soulja Boy warns SKETE to stop playing wit Kanye West pic.twitter.com/U4914ca6jd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 17, 2022

“Pete Davidson! PSA: Watch your fuckin’ mouth when you’re talking to Kanye like that n***a,” Soulja yelled. “I don’t know who the fuck you think you is, but you not Big Draco. Do not talk to Kanye like that no more or you gon’ have me on your ass n***a.”

Soulja referenced the texts that allegedly showed the comedian saying he was in bed with “your wife” during their conversation.

“Can’t nobody talk to Ye like that but me n***a. Watch your mouth Skete,” the rapper added. Soulja and Ye have notably buried the hatchet after their short-lived beef, with the Atlanta rapper making an appearance on Donda 2.

It was reported that Davidson texted West earlier this week and asked him to leave the new couple alone for the sake of their kids. During the still-unverified conversation, Davidson also sent a picture of himself in bed.

“Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” Davidson reportedly told Kanye. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the fuck up.”

West addressed these messages in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts. The rapper’s IG account is currently suspended for violating the platform’s hate speech, harassment, and bullying policies after comments about comedian D.L. Hughley and racial slurs directed at Trevor Noah.

Even though Soulja passionately defended Kanye in the video, he used to have his own drama with the Yeezy designer. Back in 2021, he blasted Ye for removing him from the latter’s “Donda” album. They appeared to have mended their relationship sometime later before Soulja appeared to reignite the feud by trolling Ye over the fact that Kim is dating Pete.