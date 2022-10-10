Video Shows Fan Crashing Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance

Megan Thee Stallion fans are the definition of lit and loyal. Throughout her career, the Hotties have supported the Houston native amid many of her public incidents, whether it’s personal or legal. Over the weekend, one die hard Hottie attempted to show his love for Thee Stallion during her performance at TwitchCon.

via: Complex

Footage shared to social media, as seen below, shows the moment in question. The unidentified individual is seen approaching Megan mid-performance, at which point they grab her hand and initiate a spin. An apparent security worker is then seen grabbing the individual, although it’s unclear what, exactly, happened next.

At the time of this writing, Megan had not publicly commented on the incident seen above.

The moment went down amid coverage of TwitchCon 2022 festivities, during which Megan welcomed the Master Chief character from the Halo franchise to the stage.

Next, Megan is set to host the Oct. 15 episode of Saturday Night Live. She will also serve as the episode’s musical guest, marking her return to the show after previously performing on a Chris Rock-hosted episode back in 2020. When celebrating the SNL double duty announcement last month, Megan urged “all hotties” to tune in for the occasion.

Also in September, Megan launched the Bad Girls Have Bad Days Too service, which helps connect fans with a multitude of mental health resources. In a message to fans at the time, Megan described the site as a “hub with resources that can help you when you might need a hand.”

Later this year, Megan is slated for a run of international dates, including multiple stops in Australia, before closing out her 2022 schedule in Los Angeles.