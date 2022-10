NeNe Leakes’ 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, is in recovery after suffering both a heart attack and a stroke.

According to reports, he received prompt medical attention and was hospitalized for several days.

His family and friends are hopeful he’ll make a full recovery, however NeNe has yet to comment on the situation.

It was just last year the Leakes’ family lost Gregg Leakes following a long battle with cancer.

