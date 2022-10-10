Kim Kardashian & Saint West Booed At LA Rams Game [Photos + Video]

Kim Kardashian’s day out with her son likely did not go as planned for the SKIMS founder. The mother brought her little boy, Saint West, to the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday (October 9). However, their peaceful enjoyment of the game was cut short when the two were featured on the Jumbotron.

via: Page Six

After showing John Legend on the screen, the camera moved to the “Kardashians” star, who smiled, blew a kiss and waved at her fellow audience members despite their loud negative reaction.

Kardashian’s fans promptly took to Twitter to defend her.

“Men are so f–king lame they rlly [sic] just booed my queen Kim K at the Rams game,” one social media user wrote in all capital letters.

MEN ARE SO FUCKING LAMEEEEEE THEY RLLY JUST BOOED MY QUEEN KIM K AT THE RAMS GAME U GUYS R BBBBBBBBBRRRRRRRROOOOOOKKKKKKKEEEEEEEEEEE — S (@ceruhhhh) October 9, 2022

Another joked that the reality star, 41, wasn’t in her ritzy neighborhood of Calabasas, Calif., anymore, while a third noted, “Damn they booed Kim K so loud LOL.”

Damn they booed Kim K so loud LOL — ???? (@plvmwine) October 9, 2022

Kim k got booed hard. This ain’t Calabasas. #ramshouse. — NotTBone (@NotTroyThomas) October 9, 2022

Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 9, 2022

Even “Arrow” star Stephen Amell weighed in and came to Kardashian’s defense.

“Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment,” he tweeted. “When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum appeared unfazed by the booing, documenting her NFL outing with her son Saint via Instagram Stories.

The 6-year-old, who wore a Jalen Ramsey jersey and a matching hat, waved a yellow flag and cheered during touchdowns as the Rams lost to the Dallas Cowboys 10-22.

Not only did Saint share his support from the stands, but he stepped onto the field as well. He also got to look at the Rams’ 2022 Super Bowl trophy.

Kardashian did not appear to bring her and ex-husband Kanye West’s other three children — North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — to the sporting event with Saint.

Kim Kardashian was just booed at SoFi Stadium during #Cowboys vs #Rams ? John Legend and “Steve” received a neutral response pic.twitter.com/H3ZmzldG1P — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) October 9, 2022