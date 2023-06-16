Video Appears to Show Conor McGregor Taking Sex Assault Accuser by the Hand to Bathroom

There is now a video that shows Conor McGregor taking his rape accuser by the hand and leading her into a bathroom.

via: New York Post

In demand letters sent to the NBA, the Miami Heat, and McGregor — and obtained by The Post — the former UFC champion is accused of “violently” raping a woman after she was “physically forced” into the bathroom by team and league security.

In the video footage, McGregor, wearing a black T-shirt, is seen exiting a restroom area, where he then approached a woman in a white T-shirt and appeared to share a brief exchange.

McGregor then leads the woman through the crowd while men that seemed to be security guards appeared to help clear a pathway to the bathroom.

Once inside, three men appeared to stand in front of the door, blocking anyone from entering or exiting the restroom.

The restroom door closed moments later, and then the footage ends.

The woman has yet to be identified and her face is blurred in the video, which was taken at around midnight on June 10, after the Nuggets defeated the Heat, 108-95.

McGregor’s representatives denied the allegations to TMZ, and in a separate statement after the video was made public, called the allegations “no more than a shakedown.”

McGregor’s representatives said in a statement on Friday that the woman’s counsel applied pressure in the media after a demand for money was ignored, according to Sun Sport.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” McGregor’s reps said in the statement. “Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false.

“After not responding to the demand for money made by the claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

Ariel Mitchell, the woman’s attorney, told the outlet that her client was partying with McGregor at a club inside of the Heat’s arena just minutes before the video footage near the bathroom was taken.

At one point during the partying, Mitchell said her client took a selfie video with McGregor, which was also obtained by TMZ.

According to Mitchell, McGregor said he had to use the restroom, and shortly after he got up, a man in a Denver Nuggets jersey walked up to her client and said, “Conor told me to come get you.”

“My client was under the belief they were leaving and going to the Four Seasons Hotel, as Conor had previously asked her to join him at his hotel room,” Mitchell said in a statement.

“The man with the braids then stopped at the door of the bathroom, when Conor grabbed my client (as seen in the video). My client believed they were leaving, but instead, Conor took her into the restroom.

“My client remembers having no less than six drinks that night and has admitted the parts she recalls. My client did not even recall who led her into the restroom until seeing this video.”

In the demand letters, Mitchell states that her client was “physically forced” into the VIP men’s bathroom by security and was isolated and trapped inside, where she was sexually assaulted by McGregor — adding that security refused to let her exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.

“When the victim attempted to urinate, Mr. McGregor, instead of giving her privacy to do so, pulled out his penis and shoved it down the throat of the victim,” the demand letter states in part. “The victim pushed Mr. McGregor off of her, and Mr. McGregor then spat on the victim and on his penis in a desperate attempt to get his flaccid penis hard.

“… As the victim tried to exit the stall, Mr. McGregor aggressively grabbed her, pinned her up against the wall, and then ripped the elastic waistband of her pants while pulling them down. Mr. McGregor then attempted to insert his penis into the victim’s rectum. Fortunately, Mr. McGregor’s penis was too limp for complete penetration, and the victim continuously elbowed Mr. McGregor and finally escaped.”

Police told TMZ Sports on Thursday that they have been investigating the allegations since June 11, and a probe remains ongoing.

Both the NBA and the Miami Heat released statements after news broke on Thursday.

“We are aware of the allegations and are working with the team to gather more information,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation,” the Heat said. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

