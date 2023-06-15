Watch: Trump Promises Restaurant Patrons ‘Food for Everyone!’ -- Then Leaves Without Paying [Video]

Hungry patrons at Cuban restaurant Versailles cheered when Donald Trump shouted “Food for everyone!” during a surprise stop at the Miami eatery — and then he left without buying food for anyone.

via NYDN:

Fresh off pleading not guilty to criminal charges in a Miami federal court, Trump was all smiles as he entered the crowded restaurant Tuesday. Well-wishers sang “Happy Birthday” to the former New Yorker on the eve of his 77th birthday.

Trump supporters told NBC 6 South Florida they thought the 45th president was treated unfairly when he was indicted on more than three-dozen counts of mishandling classified information obtained while he was in the White House.

Citing “a knowledgeable source,” Miami’s New Times said Trump’s visit lasted roughly 10 minutes, leaving no time for much other than shaking hands and waving. Neither the restaurant nor Trump’s campaign has replied to a request for comment.

The former president has been accused of walking out on bills in the past.

USA Today tracked down hundreds of blue-collar workers and lawyers in 2016 who claimed the Queens native stiffed them after they provided services for his business.

When Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announced his candidacy through a broken microphone in May, Trump advised him on social media to stiff the event’s contractor. Trump’s companies filed bankruptcy on six occasions.

But that isn’t to say the former president doesn’t sometimes reach for his wallet.

When Clemson University’s football team won a national championship in 2019, their White House visit included hundreds of offerings from Burger King and McDonald’s that the former president claimed he purchased personally.

Trump defenders on Twitter noted the GOP frontrunner only said there’d be food for everyone at the restaurant — not that he was buying it.

The funny thing is Trump said it not once, but twice. We’d call him a stunt queen, but even that term is a bit too endearing for that criminal.

“Food for everyone!” — Trump at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant, after pleading not guilty in the classified documents case pic.twitter.com/hlAVwQdo3t — The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2023