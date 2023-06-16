Sukihana Accepts YK Osiris Apology for Forcibly Kissing Her, Hopes He's Learned [Photo]

Sukihana has responded to YK Osiris‘ public apology for forcing himself on her for a kiss.

“I want to first say thank you to everyone who has reached out, your thoughtfulness has not gone unnoticed. I would like to address the event that took place on Saturday, as well as, the aftermath surrounding such.

First, I want to acknowledge that YK Osiris has apologized to me both privately and publicly and I have chosen to accept his apology. God always forgives me and I can always forgive others. My accepting his apology is not my excusing or lessening the severity of his actions. This is Destiny choosing to give grace to Osiris. He is young. It is my prayer that this experience will cause him and others to be more mindful and respect the personal boundaries of others. I am human, a woman, a mother and daughter before I am an entertainer. No matter what my lyrics express, still have boundaries and a right to have them. Again, I have accepted his apology and am working towards getting back to my life. I am giving YK the grace and forgiveness that I wanted to be given to me as I was discovering and defining myself on this very public and sometimes unforgiving entertainment platform.

Thank you again. I deeply appreciate your support”

Suki’s had remained mostly silent since the incident.

YK apologized for the whole thing Wednesday on Instagram.

Hopefully a lesson has been learned.