Victoria Beckham ‘Resented’ Husband David After Alleged 2003 Affair: ‘Most Unhappy I Have Ever Been’

Victoria Beckham spoke publicly about her husband David Beckham’s alleged infidelity for the first time.

via Page Six:

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” the Spice Girls member said in the new Netflix documentary “Beckham,” per the Sun.

The fashion designer — who wed the former athlete in July 1999 — admitted she “resented” David following the cheating allegations.

But she told producers that she “internalized” the trauma to support her husband’s soccer career.

“It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed,” she said.

In 2003, David moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid, while Victoria remained in the UK with their sons Brooklyn and Romeo.

While the couple doesn’t name the women in the four-part docuseries, Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck claimed they had an affair with the now-retired athlete at the time.

Soon after the headlines began circulating, Victoria decided to relocate to Spain to be by David’s side.

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us,” she recalled.

“Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”

She further reflected on how the “nightmare” situation affected their marriage.

“You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other,” Victoria, 49, explained.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

“It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town right? Unless you’re in it,” she added.

David, 48, also got emotional while recalling those challenging moments in their relationship.

“I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty,” the Inter Miami owner said in the documentary.

“Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family.”

He continued, “And what we had was worth fighting for.”

Amid the affair allegations, the British sports icon admitted that he was struggling to perform on the soccer pitch and felt “physically sick every day.”

However, Victoria and David eventually overcame the hardship.

The power couple — who have now been married for 24 years — expanded their family again in 2011 with the arrival of daughter Harper.

“Beckham” is available now on Netflix.