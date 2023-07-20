Vanna White Made Partial Deal for 'Wheel of Fortune'

Vanna White has negotiated her deal with “Wheel of Fortune,” but only the celebrity version, not the syndicated show.

via: Daily Beast

White has agreed a new $100,000-an-episode deal to continue with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, according to TMZ, but Sony reportedly doesn’t want to pay what she’s asking for the main, non-celebrity syndicated show. Sources told TMZ that White wanted half of what retiring host Pat Sajak makes—reportedly just over $400,000 per episode—but settled for a lower amount that is nevertheless a “meaningful bump” on her previous contract. Negotiations for her staying on the main show have apparently been paused by the writers’ strike, but both parties were far apart. White reportedly wanted 50 percent of what Sajak made on Wheel of Fortune, which sources said was around $15 million a year. White, by contrast, made $3 million for the last 18 years without any increase. “It’s gonna get ugly if they [Sony] don’t get more serious,” one source told TMZ.