Joe Manganiello Officially Files for Divorce from Sofía Vergara After 7 Years of Marriage, Cites 'Irreconcilable Differences'

Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara on Wednesday, just two days after the couple announced their separation.

He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

via Page Six:

The court documents, per the outlet, confirmed that the exes had a prenuptial agreement. They will each keep their own assets accumulated during the union.

Page Six broke the news on July 17 that Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 46, had called it quits after seven years of marriage.

The actors said in an exclusive joint statement to us at the time, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

An insider added of the reason for the split, “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Rumors then began to circulate about what else had torn the once madly in love “Modern Family” alum and “Magic Mike” star apart.

A source previously claimed to the Daily Mail that Manganiello’s decision to get soberhad impacted his marriage since Vergara still indulged in booze at social occasions.

However, a separate insider insisted at the time that the “America’s Got Talent” judge “could not have been more supportive” of her estranged husband’s sobriety.