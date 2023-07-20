Tupac Murder Investigation: Computers & Other Items Seized During Keefe D Home Search

The home Las Vegas cops raided in connection with the Tupac Shakur murder case was lit up with police lights in the dead of night, creating a chaotic scene.

via: HipHopDX

2Pac’s 1996 murder remains unsolved, but renewed efforts into the investigation have uncovered several items that may lead to charges being filed.

As previously reported, Las Vegas police executed a search warrant on a home in Henderson, Nevada on Monday night (July 17) as part of the long-dormant homicide investigation into the rap icon’s death.

It was later revealed that the home belonged to a woman named Paula Clemons, who is married to Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the uncle of ‘Pac’s alleged killer Orlando Anderson.

According to ABC News, police seized various items during their search of the property, including computers, hard drives and magazine articles.

They also retrieved pictures from the 1990s of individuals who might have been connected to people directly or indirectly involved in the shooting, as well as copies of Davis’ 2019 book Compton Street Legend, in which he discusses 2Pac’s murder.

Footage of the search, which was conducted around 10 p.m. on Monday night, shows Las Vegas Metro PD SWAT using a bullhorn while ordering a woman and a man to come out with their hands up (via TMZ).

While police are viewing the search as a “success,” detectives doubt any of the belongings could present a direct link between the target of the investigation and the drive-by shooting that killed 2Pac in Las Vegas in September 1996.

The evidence is now being presented to a Las Vegas grand jury, although a police official said it could take months for the grand jury to decide whether to indict anyone.

Investigators have long believed that the gunman is likely already dead (Anderson was killed during an unrelated gang shooting in 1998), but they’re hoping they can at least determine who was in the car when the fatal shots were fired. That could lead to someone being charged as an accomplice.

2Pac (real name Tupac Shakur) was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane on September 7, 1996, dying from his injuries in hospital six days later.

Hours earlier, the rapper and his entourage had beaten up Orlando Anderson in the lobby of the MGM Grand following the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing fight.

The fight is said to have stemmed from allegations that Anderson, a member of the South Side Compton Crips, had stolen the chain of a Death Row Records affiliate months earlier.

Anderson was identified as a suspect soon after the shooting, but denied any involvement and was never charged over the crime. No arrests have ever been made in the case.

His uncle, Keefe D, has frequently discussed 2Pac’s murder in interviews and documentaries, as well as in his aforementioned book.

In the 2018 BET docuseries Death Row Chronicles, Davis even admitted to being in the car that pulled up alongside 2Pac and Suge Knight that fateful night.

He confirmed that the fatal shots “came from the backseat,” although he declined to reveal the identity of the shooter. He also did not deny that his nephew was the triggerman.