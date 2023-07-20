Kim Kardashian Regrets Jumping Into Pete Davidson Romance ‘So Fast,’ Without Taking Time to ‘Deal and Heal’ From Kanye Split

Kim Kardashian is reflecting not-so-fondly on her relationship with Pete Davidson after her marriage to Kanye West fell apart.

via: Billboard

I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” she said to sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner in Thursday’s (July 20) edition of Hulu series in reference to a very public dalliance with Davidson following her 2021 divorce from the rapper.

“I got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things,’” Kardashian, 42, said before revealing the mindfulness slogan she’s developed since then: “It’s better to deal. Heal. Deal, heal and then feel.”

And even though those two relationships didn’t work out, Kardashian said she’s determined to keep a positive outlook on life and use what she’s learned to grow. “I’m not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life,” she said. “What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

Kardashian and Davidson went public with their relationship in Oct. 2021 and broke up nine around months later.

In the July 6 episode, Kardashian opened up about the fallout from Ye’s monthslong spree of antisemitic rants last year, during which she stayed on the sidelines as the father of her four children repeatedly used hate speech against the Jewish people in a series of interviews that precipitated the near-total meltdown of his once formidable music and fashion empire.

“It’s really confusing for me that it’s so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember,” she said on the July 6 episode, which was filmed last year. “I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

“I feel so bad for him,” she added, crying while sitting next to sister Khloé. “I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even know if he knows how. I just feel so bad.” While Ye has all but disappeared from public view in the wake of his public meltdown, the Today Show reported last month that Davidson entered a rehab facility for undisclosed reasons.