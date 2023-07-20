California Powerball Player Strikes Gold: Wins $1.08B, Third-Largest Jackpot Ever

Another lucky California resident is an overnight billionaire, courtesy of the Powerball — and it comes less than a year after another CA dweller nailed down a $2.04 billion jackpot.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and the red Powerball 24.

The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market convenience store in downtown Los Angeles, according to the California lottery.

The Post has reached out to the store for comment.

The newest billionaire will be able to choose from the $1.08 billion payday or a lump-sum payment estimated at $558.1 million.

Three ticketholders won a $2 million prize for matching each of the white balls and the Power Play.

Thirty-six people — including two in New Jersey and five in New York — matched all five white balls for the $1 million prize.

Wednesday night’s win comes after 39 drawings without a jackpot winner, dating back to April 19, when a ticketholder in Ohio won $252.6 million.

The odds of winning the Grand Prize jackpot are an astronomical 1 in 292,201,338.

It marks the third time someone in California won at least $1 billion through Powerball.

In November, Golden State resident Edwin Castro won the $2.04 billion drawing, the largest jackpot in the history of Powerball.

Castro opted for the cash payment of $997.6 million and splurged $25.5 million on a luxurious Hollywood Hills mansion, though he is accused of stealing the winning ticket.

Marvin and Mae Acosta, a couple from Chino Hills, Calif., split the $1.6 billion jackpot with winners from Florida and Tennessee in 2016.

The couple remained anonymous for six months after their win and chose the cash payment worth an estimated $327.8 million before taxes.

“We are thankful and blessed for the rare gift that has been placed in our care,” the couple said in 2016. “While we are very grateful for the wonderful wishes and encouragement we’ve received, it is not our intention to become public figures, and we ask for and appreciate privacy going forward. Thank you.”

For unlucky Powerball players, there’s still a chance to become a millionaire.

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $720 million and its next drawing is set for Friday night.