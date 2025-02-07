BY: Darrel Marrow Published 6 hours ago

If you are in a relationship, chances are you will probably have a romantic date for Valentine’s Day. But as the evening progresses, you’ll need the perfect soundtrack to keep the mood just right. These 10 tracks, spanning different artists and genres, are all you need to craft a playlist for lovers hoping to set the tone — and maybe get lucky — this Valentine’s Day.

1. “Lover” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s “Lover” is a heartfelt ballad that encompasses the warmth and intimacy of a committed adult relationship. Its nostalgic melody and sincere lyrics make it a modern classic for romantic occasions.

2. “All of Me” by John Legend

John Legend’s “All of Me” is a soulful declaration of unconditional love, which has become a staple at weddings and romantic events. The song was originally released in 2013 but continues to be a staple at any emotionally charged event.

3. “Woman” by Harry Styles

With its upbeat tempo and affectionate lyrics, “Woman” is a Harry Styles deep cut that fans love. The song is slow and sensual and features lyrics that glorify women and their feminine nature.

4. “His & Hers” by Muni Long

This Grammy-winning song delves into the depths of enduring love, with Muni Long’s sultry vocals expressing a desire to spend endless hours with a partner. The song went viral in 2022 and has become an anthem for Valentine’s Day events, weddings, and other romantic occasions.

5. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” has solidified its place as a Valentine’s Day favorite since its release in 2011. The song’s popularity is evident, as it continues to feature prominently in Valentine’s Day playlists. For instance, it is included in Spotify’s “Valentine’s Day 2024 ?? Ultimate Love Songs ?? Romantic Songs” playlist.

6. “ICU” by Coco Jones

Coco Jones has been acting since she was a child, but when she dropped “ICU,” everything changed. She delivers a powerful performance in this track, which explores the vulnerability and intensity of love.

7. “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic

This collaboration between Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak invites listeners into a romantic setting with its nostalgic vibe. Everything about the song is sexy — the music video, the tempo of the music, and Bruno’s enticing vocals.

8. “Here With Me” by d4vd

D4vd’s “Here With Me” has become a popular addition to Valentine’s Day playlists. The song’s romantic themes make it a fitting choice for celebrating love. Its inclusion in various Valentine’s Day compilations and its popularity on TikTok are proof that lovers around the world are playing the track.

9. “Dance for You” by Beyonce

When it’s time to heat things up, turn to Beyoncé’s “Dance for You.” The song was featured on the deluxe edition of her 2011 album “4,” and stands as a popular love song. The track is sexy and sensual and will help set the tone for your Valentine’s Day evening activities.

10. “Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood

This one may seem a bit random, but “Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood is a love song. According to Spotify, the track was among the top songs with the most shared love-related lyrics last Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re part of the Beyhive or a proud Swiftie, keep the Valentine’s Day vibes alive with songs that are all about love. And if you’re lucky, let’s hope your night turns out just as magical as the day — if you catch our drift.

Which songs are on your Valentine’s Day playlist? Let us know in the comments.