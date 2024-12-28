Muni Long Shares Refusal to Write ‘Soulful’ Music for ‘Non Melanated Artists’

BY: Walker Published 42 mins ago

If label executives want soulful music for their non-Black artists, they better not ask Muni Long.

On Christmas Day (December 25), the Grammy winner had time for jokes and posted a TikTok about allegedly being asked to make “soulful songs” for “non-melanated artists” by Atlantic Records president Elliot Grainge.

“F**k no!” the Boosie voiceover says in the clip. “And I’mma stand on that. And they can get in my DM–you can get in my DM all you want, every day.”

The R&B singer-songwriter doubled down in the post’s caption, writing, “I don’t want your money. Ion care bout no Oscar for it. I WON’T BE PARTICIPATING CAUSE WHAT BOOSIE SAID! Get somebody else to do it.”

The “Made for Me” artist shared the same video on Instagram, adding another caption about her disinterest in the offer. “And when I said NO one of em gone say ‘You can reach in that Priscilla Renea vault and see what you have in there,” she wrote. “Boy do you know what a VAULT is? That’s where you keep the valuables. If you don’t get somewhere and sit down. I wanted to cuss them out so bad ya’ll.”

While Long, who’s signed with Def Jam, has written past material for Black artists like Rihanna, Tamar Braxton, Mary J. Blige, and Mariah Carey, she also has credits on songs for non-Black acts including Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and MIKA. However, since 2020, Long has restructured her music career, no longer releasing music under her birth name.

As TMZ reports, Atlantic has shifted its attention to external talent under Grainge’s leadership, as layoffs occurred at the label in September.

