Skip the Flowers, Book the Trip: Unforgettable Valentine’s Day Getaways

BY: Darrel Marrow

Published 6 hours ago

Source: Unsplash

Valentine’s Day, and the weekends before and after, present the perfect opportunity for a couple’s getaway. If you have spent the last few years at dinner and a movie, its time to switch things up for date night. Whether you’re dreaming of a cozy mountain retreat or a sun-soaked beach adventure, the possibilities are countless. Here are some top-tier Valentine’s Day getaways for you and your boo.

1. Catalina Island, Calif.

An overheard image of Catalina Island
Source: Unsplash

California’s Catalina Island is known as the “Island of Romance” for good reason. Its scenic landscape comes equipped with ocean views, golf cart adventures, and a European vibe. Plus, Avalon’s beaches are quieter in the Fall. You can snag a cabana or a pair of chaise lounges at Descanso Beach for an extra touch of romance. It’s an ideal weekend getaway for Southern California couples looking for a semi-tropical way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

2. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

A sunset view from Mexico
Source: Unsplash

Puerto Vallarta has become known as one of Mexico’s top LGBTQ+ destinations. Puerto Vallarta offers a lively gayborhood in the Zona Romántica, with beautiful beaches and a variety of LGBTQ-friendly accommodations. Couples looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day can participate in a sunset catamaran cruise. While the adventurous duos can take a hike on the sunset, the catamaran cruise provides breathtaking views of the coastline.

3. New Hope, Penn.

A dinner table with food
Source: Facebook/New Hope Railroad

Nothing says “I love you” like a romantic evening in a small town. New Hope is a lover’s hub in Pennsylvania, providing great vibes for all visitors. The New Hope Railroad offers a Valentine’s excursion aboard one of their trains every year. For 60 minutes, couples are treated to an assortment of goodies, a charcuterie board, and a sweet treat. Additionally, each guest over 21 receives their choice of a wine, beer, or whiskey flight featuring selections from local breweries.

4. Palm Springs, Calif.

A golf course view in Palm Springs, Calif.
Source: Unsplash

If you are in Southern California, take a quick trip to Palm Springs for Valentine’s Day. The city offers an array of activities and boasts a year-round calendar of LGBTQIA+ events. From film festivals to drag shows, there are plenty of ways to enjoy your couple’s trip. Rio Azul Mexican Bar & Grill offers a Desert Divas Drag Brunch every Sunday, which could be a lit addition to your Valentine’s weekend plans.

5. Ashville, N.C.

An individual getting a massage
Instagram/@stillpointwellness

For a more quaint experience, take a trip to Ashville, N.C. The town, of about 95,000 people, is filled with activities for couples looking for a quiet Valentine’s Day getaway. Begin the day with a visit to the Biltmore Estate, where you can explore the historic mansion and its expansive gardens. Afterward, unwind with a couples’ massage at Still Point Wellness. Then head to Jargon, known for its intimate ambiance, for a romantic dinner.

6. Paris, France

A street view of Paris
Source: Unsplash

Maybe you’re looking to take things abroad. If so, Paris is an obvious choice for an international Valentine’s Day getaway. Kick things off by heading up the Eiffel Tower for those breathtaking city views. When the sun sets, you can hop on a Seine River cruise for dinner with live music and, of course, wine.

How do you plan to spend Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments!

