Usher Weighs In On Verzuz With Chris Brown [Video]

It’s a remarkably great time to be an Usher fan. Not only is the recent meme-inspirer currently in the middle of an extended Vegas residency and fresh off a guest feature on a new City Girls single, but he’s also remained the subject of ongoing Verzuz speculation.

via: Rap-Up

The R&B icon is finally weighing in on a potential Verzuz battle against Chris Brown. During an interview with E! News, he acknowledged that he saw a fake flyer on the internet promoting the fan-made matchup. However, there are no current plans for him to participate in Verzuz, whether against Chris or any other artist.

“It’s not official. No, we’re not doing that,” Usher confirmed. “But I can appreciate what I see.”

He didn’t explain why, only saying, “I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that.”

However, he did hint at the possibility of a live element. “You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned,” he added.

Last month, Chris revealed that he was asked to do Verzuz with Usher.

“It only makes sense, but it gotta make more sense,” he said during his “Drink Champs” interview. “I think it would be something good for the fans, but it would have to make sense for both of us.”

In the meantime, you can catch both singers on tour. Chris kicked off his “One of Them Ones” tour with Lil Baby earlier this month, while Usher is headlining his new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.