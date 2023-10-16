Usher & Ashanti Sing Happy Birthday To Each Other During Las Vegas Show [Video]

Usher has departed Paris and returned to his Las Vegas residency. Joining Usher at his birthday show was Ashanti, whose birthday was also this weekend.

The “Yeah!” singer, who cam into the world on October 14, and the “Rain on Me” singer, who was born on October 13, joined one another on stage in Vegas on Saturday (October 14) to celebrate another birthday.

Usher turned 45, while Ashanti turned 43.

Check out the performance below.

Usher & Ashanti celebrating their birthday together on stage ? Via TikTok: anthonyantoine1021 pic.twitter.com/AhAR7ItF2Y — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 12, 2023

Usher & Ashanti sing happy birthday to eachother on stage pic.twitter.com/t3AxGy8nGf — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 12, 2023

Despite their industry history together, Ashanti and Usher were never more than just friends.

However, Nelly and Ashanti are happily re-coupled up and still going strong, showing off their union recently with a singalong to Usher‘s ’90s classic “Nice & Slow.”

Last month, the pair took to Instagram to belt their hearts out to the 1997 hit – with Nelly sure to tag Ursh in the clip as well.

“@Usher we on my bro shyt,” the Country Grammar rapper wrote.