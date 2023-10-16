Drake Earns 13th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘For All the Dogs’

Earlier this month, Drake finally unveiled his eagerly-awaited new album, For All The Dogs.

Drake earns his 13th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Oct. 21), as his new studio effort For All the Dogs debuts atop the list. The set earned 402,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 12, according to Luminate. That marks the fourth-largest week of the year for an album, by units earned.

For All the Dogs’ opening frame was almost entirely driven by the streaming activity of its 23 songs. In total, 97% of Dogs’ debut was owed to song streams — adding up to 514.01 million on-demand official streams of those songs in its first week. That results in the largest streaming week of 2023 for any album, and the fourth-largest ever. Strikingly, of the top five biggest streaming weeks four of them were generated by a Drake album.

For All the Dogs was released at 6 a.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 6 — slightly off-cycle, as most new albums are released at 12 a.m. ET every Friday. The album was first teased in June, and then on Sept. 6, he announced the album was due to be released on Sept. 22. By Sept. 15, he had pushed that release date back to Oct. 6.

Dogs is Drake’s fourth album in less than two years, and third since June of 2022. He released the collaborative Her Loss with 21 Savage in November of 2022, and the solo sets Honestly, Nevermind in June of 2022 and Certified Lover Boy in Sept. 2021.