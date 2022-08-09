[Updated] Say What Now? Burning Body Found Hanging from a Tree in Los Angeles, Police Say It's a Suicide

Los Angeles firefighters found a dead body hanging from a tree near the Griffith Park merry-go-round on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at about 1:03pm PT.

After extinguishing the blaze, the LAFD called for police to investigate the death.

“It’s a death investigation. We’re assisting with body recovery,” an LAFD spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times.

The age and gender of the deceased were not immediately known, the Fire Department said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers are on their way to the scene.

UPDATE: In the latest update per the Los Angeles Times, police have ruled the death as a suicide.

Police arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. after passersby saw a fire burning in a tree and saw a human body at the center of the flames. They alerted park rangers, who called the police.

The fire department put out the flames and found the human remains. Police determined that the person, whose race and gender have not been determined due to extensive burns, died of self-immolation.

The body was still hanging in the tree, obscured by foliage, around 2 p.m., with police waiting until the coroner arrived to bring down the body. Seven officers stood by and taped off the scene.

The tree where the body was found is a few hundred feet from the Griffith Park merry-go-round, which was closed Tuesday. A film crew was shooting nearby in the park, though it was not clear if a member of the crew alerted park rangers to the fire.

A detective told The Times that there is no evidence at the moment of foul play, and the department has not identified the victim.

The detective said the body might be of a “local transient.”

So you mean to tell us that a “transient” hung himself from a tree and then set himself on fire? That makes absolutely no sense.