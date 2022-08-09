Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Reacts To Dwayne Johnson Saying He Wants To Be Her Pet [Photos + Video]

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine weighed in on Dwayne Johnson saying, without hesitation, that he would want to be her pet.

During an interview for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new film DC League of Super-Pets, he was asked what celebrity he would want “to be a pet to.” He answered Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine is responding.

According to XXL, Fontaine reposted with a now deleted posted that read, “All our dogs named after #s. Just teach your wife to use seasoning … You’ll be iiight … Moana is the shit tho.” He appeared to be referencing Dwayne Johnnson’s wife, Lauren Hashian, being white. Moana is a 2016 Disney animated film starring Johnson.

In a follow up tweet, Fontaine wrote, “Of all the things to be worried about y’all think I’m mad at the Rock.”

He continued in another tweet, “The comment started all our dogs #s and ended with Moana is my shit .. I deleted it (yesterday).. cus it seem like ppl took it wrong .. thought maybe my joke was in poor taste.”

Neither Johnson or Megan Thee Stallion have publicly responded.