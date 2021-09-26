University of Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe Fatally Shot During House Party

University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe has died after being shot in Salt Lake City, Utah.

via Complex:

The defensive back was fatally shot early Sunday morning at a house party that also left a second person in critical condition, ABC 4 reports. Police are still looking for the gunman.

The news was shared by the Utah Utes football fan page on Twitter.

This year was Lowe’s third season of playing for the team. He recently became the first person to receive the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, which was created in tribute to former Utes player Ty Jordan, who died in an accidental shooting in December of 2020.

Jordan and Lowe were friends who played football together in high school. Following his death, Lowe opted to wear Jordan’s No. 22 jersey instead of his own No. 2.

“Ty made everyone around him better,” Lowe said after finding out he was the scholarship recipient. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”

