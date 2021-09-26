50 Cent Responds To T.I.’s ‘VERZUZ’ Challenge: ‘Stay Away From Me’ [Video]

T.I. has been making many efforts to get 50 Cent on the Verzuz stage to go hit-for-hit. It’s been a year-long mission that hasn’t proven effective yet but Tip has not given up. Earlier this week, T.I. performed at the BMF premiere where he called out the show’s executive producer, once again, to see him in the Verzuz ring. “Hey 50, we got to do this Verzuz, man,” said Tip. “Give them what the people want to see, man!”

via: Hot97

Fans have been anticipating a battle from T.I. and Fif for a year now, but it looks like that won’t be happening.

50 took to his Instagram sharing a clip of T.I. addressing his controversial Crimestoppers ad. During an appearance on the Big Facts podcast, Tip expresses that that he doesn’t feel any sort of way about 50 Cent or the “east coast rappers” who bring up the commercial. “When you’re fighting a man with no arms, expect to get kicked,” he said.

In a since deleted post, 50 says it would be in T.I’s best interest if he just left him alone atp. “This was a week ago [thinking emoji], This n***a was telling me about a comedy show he working on back stage,” Fif wrote. “I don’t like all this kinda sh*t. It wouldn’t be a good idea to come around me again respectfully stay away from me,” he said.

Take a look at the exchange below.

No word from T.I. yet but it seems like his chances of going song-for-song against 50 are currently slim to none.