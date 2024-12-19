UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Waives Extradition, Will Return to NYC Today

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is waiving extradition and will be transported to New York in short order.

Mangione could appear in front of a judge in New York City for arraignment on first degree murder and terrorism charges in just a matter of hours.

The 26-year-old did not speak to reporters as he arrived at a Pennsylvania courthouse for his extradition hearing. NYPD detectives were on hand to ensure Mangione is transported back to New York City for his arraignment. Mangione is being brought back to New York without returning to prison in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Mangione is expected to be taken straight to central booking at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where he will be photographed before the arraignment, which is expected to happen late Thursday or early Friday, law enforcement sources told CBS News New York.

Mangione is then expected to be held at Rikers Island, where he will be in isolation and protective custody because of his high-profile status, sources said.

Two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News he is also expected to be charged with a federal crime in the case.

“The federal government’s reported decision to pile on top of an already overcharged first-degree murder and state terror case is highly unusual and raises serious constitutional and statutory double jeopardy concerns. We are ready to fight these charges in whatever court they are brought,” Manhattan prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo said in a statement Thursday morning.

Advertisement

“As alleged, this defendant brazenly shot Mr. Thompson point blank on a Manhattan sidewalk. The Manhattan D.A.’s Office, working with our partners at the NYPD, is dedicated to securing justice for this heinous murder with charges of murder in the first degree. The state case will proceed in parallel with any federal case,” the Manhattan DA’s office said in a statement.

The New York Times was first to report the expected federal charge.

via: CBS News