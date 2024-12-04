Tyrod Taylor Called Cops to Evict ex Draya Michele and Her Child with NBA Star Boyfriend

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

New York Jets backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor allegedly called the cops on his model-actress ex-girlfriend, Draya Michele, to have her and her children evicted from the mansion they once shared.

According to court documents filed on Nov. 26 that were obtained by the Daily Mail, Michele claims that Los Angeles officers came to her home to evict her and her three kids.

In her recent filing, Michele says she was out of town on business when sheriffs came to evict her and her children.

“On 11/20/2024, Ms. Howard received an alarming phone call from her children’s nanny while she was away on a business trip that the sheriffs were at the Subject Property to lock the occupants out of the Subject Property,” the filing read.

TMZ reported that Michele alleged Taylor “surprisingly” threatened to evict her from the home. Previously, they came to a verbal agreement that Tayloe would sell to her. Michelle claimed that while they were dating a verbal agreement was made.

According to the agreement, Michele was to pay Taylor $3.2 million for the home in January 2024. Taylor countered her original offer of $2.8 million.

Michelle also alleged that “home improvements or mortgage payments, would go toward the price of the home, whenever she decided to purchase it from Taylor.”

Michelle says she put $300,000 into the home. She believed it would go towards the $3.2 million she agreed to purchase the home.

Michele went on to say that Taylor filed the eviction lawsuit but she was unaware of it. Also, a default judgment had been entered in the case.

She alleged that Taylor nor his legal team informed her of the case. They were already involved “in litigation against each other in a case brought by Michele.

Allegedly, Taylor received permission to serve Draya via mail from the court. Michele claims she did not receive any documents in the mail.

via: Hot97