Tyrese Mourns The Loss Of His Sister, Shonta Gibson

Shonta Gibson, the older sister of Tyrese, has passed away. The “Sweet Lady” singer revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post.

via: Vibe

“I can’t believe I am about to post these 3 letters again…. RIP to my beloved Angel of a big sister Shonta Gibson… My heart is so heavy posting this because sadly, I’ve lost so many people over the years in this very short window of time,” wrote the Beautiful Pain crooner on Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 5).

The father of two continued, “I’m really in a place where I’m just numb and I’ve found that I’ve become even more selfless and more concerned about everyone else and their needs over mines.”

Tyrese revealed that he received the call about her death as Jermaine Dupri asked him to partake in the So So Def 30th anniversary tribute at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Despite being “fully traumatized,” he shared, “Being the leader of my family… I tucked my emotions and activated that INNER JESUS FOOT SOLDIER STRENGTH got the family fully situated [ struggled w/ the idea of letting JD DOWN ] I prayed and pushed through got through the tribute.”

In his tribute post, the 44-year-old focused his attention on Shonta’s daughters, Star and Tanisha who lost their “best friend,” “biggest inspiration,” and “day to day support system.” They are two of the singer’s 20 nieces and nephews. He asked fans to not only pray for them, but for his older brother, Tyrone, their father, Tyrese Gibson Sr., and Shonta’s husband, Eddie Bell, as well.

“I really really want y’all to extend some extra prayers and energy to a TRUE KING in Eddie Bell my sisters husband, my sisters BEST FRIEND, father of her children who not only LOVED my sister but completely ADORED his wife,” wrote the Fast & Furious actor.

Adding, “I have never ever known of a man with such a great soul and I’m so very proud to call you a BROTHER in-law… Eddie you are the true manifestation of Gods WORKS!!! I got you and them kids for LIFE!!!!!!! My big sister life changed forever after yall [met] in 2011! I love your HEART!!!!”

Tyrese considered Shonta to be “the brightest light in every room she ever stepped into” and said he couldn’t have been prouder to be her baby brother.

She was preceded in death by their mother, Priscilla Murray, who passed on Valentine’s Day 2022, and sister, Salendra.

We send our condolences to the entire Gibson family.