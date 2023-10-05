NFL Legend Dick Butkus Dead at 80

NFL legend Dick Butkus has died.

He was 80 years old.

According to reports, Dick died peacefully at his home in Malibu in his sleep.

via JJ:

He is best known for playing for the Chicago Bears for eight seasons, from 1965-1973, before turning to a career as a sports commentator and actor.

Dick has had roles in movies like The Longest Yard, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, Cracking Up, Superdome and more, with TV show appearances on MacGyver, Hang Time, Blue Thunder and even Murder, She Wrote.

In 1963, he married his high school sweetheart Helen Essenberg, and the two had three children, Ricky, Matt, and Nikki.

RIP.