Jason Derulo Sued for Allegedly Expecting Sex After Signing Singer to Record Deal

Jason Derulo has been accused of sexual harassment in a new lawsuit from a singer who said she was dropped by his label she rejected his sexual advances.

via: Page Six

“I have anxiety; I’m traumatized,” Emaza Gibson told NBC News Thursday.

“I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”

The musician, who touts herself as a “humanitarian” and “activist” on Instagram, claims in the suit obtained by Page Six that Derulo, 34, made unwanted sexual advances toward her after they began working together in a professional capacity.

She allegedly met the “Talk Dirty” singer in August 2021, at which point he reportedly asked her to create a mixtape in four months and an album in six.

Excited to start her solo career, Gibson signed the deal, thinking it was a “no-brainer” to do so.

The songstress alleges in the suit that Derulo would often invite her out for drinks during her tenure with him, but she would decline the offers in order to “keep their relationship professional.”

Since she did not accept outings where booze would be served, Gibson claims the “Swalla” singer started to bring alcohol into their studio sessions.

The singer says in September 2021 she was allegedly given “inappropriately large amounts of alcohol” during a recording session and felt “pressure” to drink it at that point.

She also claims that drugs, particularly cocaine, were also present at times, and that Derulo once asked her to partake in “goat skin and fish scales,” which she read pertains to a sex ritual.

Gibson claims in the suit that the “Watcha Say?” singer was making an “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success.”

She also alleges that Derulo once became enraged during an incident in November 2021, citing this as an example of his alleged aggressive behavior.

Gibson claims in the suit that she was introduced to a woman named Rosa at that time, whom she perceived to be an example of how her career could progress should she sleep with Derulo.

The “Savage Love” singer allegedly “lost control and began aggressively hitting his arm rests” when Gibson told his manager, Frank Harris, about Rosa’s appearance, according to the court docs.

In June 2022, Derulo allegedly threw another fit when Gibson was late to a recording session at his Malibu, Calif., home.

“I had to step back … my hand just clutched my chest, because I was, like, I’ve, I’ve never been approached this way by anybody,” the singer told NBC News, after claiming that the “Wiggle” singer had allegedly “charged” at her when she arrived.

Gibson’s record deal was reportedly terminated after that incident on Sept. 6, 2022.

“I’m just trying to fight for what’s right, because what was done to me was not OK,” Gibson, who is also suing for intimidation, illegal retaliatory termination and breach of contract, told NBC News.

“And I wouldn’t want anybody else to go through what I went through. They wasted my time. They promised me things. … ‘Forget the contract.’ That’s what I was told. But if I wasn’t going to do, if I wasn’t doing my part according to this contract, I would be in trouble. I would be held accountable.”

The up-and-coming artist, 25, is represented by Rob Zambrano, the same attorney who is behind Lizzo’s own bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit.

He tells Page Six Thursday, “Mr. Derulo’s behavior toward this young artist was despicable, and, unfortunately, another example of the music industry’s dark underbelly.”

Page Six has reached out to Derulo’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.