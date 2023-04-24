Tyrese Calls On Black Fathers To Help Him Fight 'Racist' Judge [Video]

Tyrese has called on civil rights heavyweights to aid in an investigation of the judge who ordered him to pay $10k a month in child care.

via: HipHopDX

Tyrese has taken to social media to beseech Black fathers to join him in the fight against a judge whom he’s accused of being “racist” — and wants the media to tag along.

In a rambling 30-minute diatribe posted on Instagram on Saturday (April 22), the “Signs of Love Makin’” singer said he’ll be at Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta on Tuesday morning at 9:30 am for a hearing in his divorce case. He’s also invited media outlets including TMZ and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to cover the story.

To cap it all off, he’s also invited Black men and fathers, the Nation of Islam, and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to meet him outside the courthouse “for a prayer on behalf of the family law courts system that someway, somehow tends to lean in the favor of the other side.”

Tyrese claimed that the judge in the case, Kevin M. Farmer, is a “racist” who called his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, a “bitch” in his private chambers in front of Tyrese’s attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham.

“Now listen, we ain’t together no more, we have our share of issues,” he said. “But I have never referred to the mother of my child as a bitch. To hear this man — this white man — on the bench, wearing a black robe, who is supposed to represent the law, to refer to my ex-wife and the mother of my child as a bitch… why is he still on the stand?””

He also said his legal team tried to have the judge removed from the case because of this, but to no avail.

“We tried to get him recused, we tried to get him thrown off the bench because of his conduct and his unprofessionalism. And then there were a bunch of things pertaining to the outcome of my case that he did that was literally illegal,” he said.

Tyrese then wrapped it up by invoking the name of George Floyd and positioning himself as an arbiter of political justice.

“It takes a George Floyd to change the law,” he said. “It takes a Tyrese to be vocal and outspoken about real shit that’s going on in the criminal justice system along with the family law courts system.”

Tyrese’s issues with Judge Kevin Farmer have been going on for quite some time.

Back in August 2022, the “Sweet Lady” singer ran afoul of the Fulton County jurist when he began arguing with his ex-wife’s lawyer over child support issues.

“Sir, I’m asking you, because I don’t do the CFO thing. Here’s a question to you, smart person,” Tyrese said in court before he was cut off by the judge, who threatened to hold the Fast & Furious star in contempt.

“If you do it again, I’m gonna hold you in contempt. You don’t ask any questions. That’s not how this works!” Judge Farmer said.

He continued: “This is not a punishment for you. Put that money where it belongs, in the child … I want you both to love your kid, and I want you both to tell your kid to love the other parent, because that’s how we get successful human beings.

“Nobody won here and nobody lost. The kid lost, because she doesn’t have her parents together. Minimize the effects of that loss. Minimize it in every way, shape and form you can.”