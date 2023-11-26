Tyrese Asks Ex-Wife Samantha Lee to Change Her Last Name After She Took Issue With His Joe Budden Interview [Video]

Tyrese is airing out how he really feels about his ex-wife.

Earlier this week, Tyrese sat down for an interview with Budden and shared details about the fallout of his relationship with Lee. After tying the knot in 2017, the pair announced their divorce in December 2020.

After catching wind of Tyrese’s conversation with Budden, Lee took to Instagram to take issue with her ex-husband airing out the couple’s dirty laundry.

“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me,” Lee captioned the video. “You can learn a lot about people by how they respond/react to certain boundaries you set. The funny thing is, some people KNOW how they were doing you (probably worse than you even found out about in the moment) and yet you become the horrible person, the villain, in their story because you decided to set a boundary.”

Shortly after Samantha posted the clip, Tyrese hopped on Instagram to issue a response in which he accused Lee of chasing clout, before urging her to change her last name.

“She wants to be famous, she wants the clout. She had a whole baby and faked a whole marriage to get the BAG. 3 law firms later. Just hear her out guys,” he wrote. “She hates my guts and yet her drivers license still says Gibson. Can you please run me my last name back? Soraya can keep it that our angel. Your trash ass birth name is Samantha Schwalenberg.”

In a subsequent post, Tyrese revealed the backlash from his sit-down with Budden has affected his relationship with his current girlfriend.

“The Joe Budden Podcast has officially burned down the internet,” Tyrese wrote. “Fellas if you wanna still be married or have a girl for Christmas keep her away from this interview.”

He added, “My girl is mad at me about the podcast and after five months, she pulled out the vibrator and used it last night.”

