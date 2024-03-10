Tyreek Hill is 'Involved in Heated Confrontation at Kevin Hart Comedy Show After Being Accused of Sitting in Woman's Seat | lovebscott.com

Tyreek Hill was involved in a heated confrontation at Kevin Hart’s comedy gig in Atlanta … which escalated into a full-blown brawl.

According to TMZ, Hill was at Hart’s show at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta when the woman grabbed him after he got into a seat.

Hill denied stealing the woman’s seat, and at that point decided to leave before the situation escalated further. He reportedly did not use any physical force.

Soon after, according to TMZ, the woman pushed someone from Hill’s group before the venue’s security intervened.

The woman was also said to be accompanied by a male companion as she verbally confronted Hill’s group.

Cops reportedly showed up as well and separated the parties.

Cobb County PD told TMZ that, after reviewing video, they determined the woman was the ‘primary aggressor’ in the incident, and she and her male companion were reportedly handcuffed.

Hill’s friends, though, did not want to press charges and everyone was released.